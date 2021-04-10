Rajamahendravaram: Arrangements for vaccine drive reviewed

Rajamahendravaram: Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali has said that 'Teeka Utsav' will be held from April 11 to 14 and asked the officials to work with coordination to make it a success.

She reviewed the arrangements with the officials of medical and health department, mandal development officers, tahsildars, panchayatraj department officials and police officials here on Friday.

Later, she asked the officials to administer 500 vaccines per day in every village secretariat and necessary vaccine is coming before April 11. Vaccine will be givento frontline warriors and people above 45 years of age.

On par with village secretariats, vaccine will also be given in all primary health centres. Mandal level taskforce teams celebrate it as utsav. She directed the officials to get buseswith consultation of transport department to transport the people for vaccination.

The sub-collector directed the officials to send daily reports in this regard and the policedepartment make necessary arrangements at ward secretariats.

Divisional panchayat officer J Satyanarayana, divisional development officer K Ratna Kumariand other officials were present.