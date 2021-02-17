Rajamahendravaram: Arts College alumni opposes stadium on premises

Rajamahendravaram: Government Arts College (autonomous) alumni president Mulla Madhav has opposed the construction of stadium on the college ground opposite to the science block.

Submitting a memorandum to college principal Dr Rapaka David Kumar in his chamber here on Tuesday, he said the college will get deemed university status shortly and construction of stadium on the ground hamper the deemed university process.

In one ground, walking track and other sports facilities were provided and the existing ground is the alternative for meetings and if the grounds also taken by the government, the college will have no playground, he averred.

He said a memorandum was also given to MP Margani Bharat Ram in this regard.

Alumni vice-president SSR Bhargava, secretaries G Sudhakar, B Vijay Rag, treasurer S Vijaya Lakshmi, members ASS Kumar and T Revathi were present.