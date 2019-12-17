Rajamahendravaram: Bar Council member terms CAB unconstitutional

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Bar Council executive member Mupalla Subba Rao has said that Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was against Articles 14 and 15 of the Indian Constitution.

Addressing the gathering at Azad Chowk on the fifth day of relay hunger strike going on under the aegis of Muslim Aiyka Vedika (MAV) against CAB here on Tuesday, he said that the BJP led NDA government under Narendra Modi at the Centre was trying to suppress one religion and enacted the CAB deliberately.

The new law aims to suppress the Muslims and it is clearly discriminatory in nature, he added. In the year 1971, as many as 19 lakh people migrated to Assam from Bangladesh of them seven lakh were Hindus and the remaining were Muslims who are residing since four decades. The agitation will be continued until the Union government rollbacks its decision on CAB, he warned.

Due to the majority that it enjoys in the Lok Sabha, the BJP government was trying to do anything by amending the Constitution for its own ends, he alleged.

MAV convener Habibullah Khan, co-convener Anwar Ahmed, advocates Azam, Arif, Shiya leaders Hyder Jaidi, Hyder Razi, Mustfah, CPI leader Nalla Rama Rao, AITUC leader K Prasad, and many others participated.