Rajamahendravaram: Bhumi Puja for construction of Bar Association building performed
Principal District Judge Gandham Sunitha performed bhumi puja for the construction of the new building of Rajahmundry Bar Association here on Friday.
Rajahmundry Bar Association president GUVB Raju, vice-president Gedela Venkateswara Rao, general secretary Kavi Hanumantha Rao, treasurer MV Durga Prasad, joint secretary Ch V Rama Rao Chowdary, sports secretary Karri Venkata Prasad and many lawyers participated in the programme.
Rajahmundry Bar Association has a history of 127 years. Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, Nyapati Subbarao Pantulu, Madduri Sivaramakrishnaiah, Chitrapu Venkatachalam, Mailavarapu Venkata Sastri, Devata Sriramamurthy, Gurrala Krishna Rao, SG Rama Rao and many eminent lawyers practiced in this bar association, which is still continuing in the ancient building.