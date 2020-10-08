Rajamahendravaram: BJP leaders, supporters join TDP

Rajamahendravaram: TDP Rajamahendravaram Parliamentary Constituency in-charge KS Jawahar has said that many persons from other parties are showing interest to join in TDP.



BJP leaders of 48th division K Prabbu, Krupamani with their hundreds of supporters joined in TDP at a meeting held here on Wednesday and he welcomed them into the party.

Later, addressing the party activists, Jawahar said the leaders and cadre are vexed with YSRCP rule in the state and its anti-people policies. TDP is the only alternative and because of it many are joining into the party believing that national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu can only save the state from the clutches of YSRCP.

Attacks on Dalits and head tonsuring cases are increasing in YSRCP rule and the government is not taking any action against the culprits, he alleged.

Appointing parliamentary constituency in-charges will benefit a lot to the party to strengthen it, he felt.

MLA Adireddy Bhavani expressed unhappiness over the attitude of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy in running the state properly.

Godavari Urban Development Authority former chairman Ganni Krishna said TDP cannot be a mere spectator, if the attacks continues on Dalits.

TDP leaders Adireddy Appa Rao, Y Venugopala Raidu, Adireddy Vasu, Reddy Maneswara Rao, DP Sundari and many others were present.