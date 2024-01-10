Rajamahendravaram: Book expo held at Future Kids Global School

Rajamahendravaram: A book exhibition was organised at Future Kids Global School in Kavalagoya under the auspices of Himansu Book Depot. Speaking on the occasion, Dean D Harshini informed that the exhibition will continue till the January 11th. On Wednesday evening, Sankranti celebrations will be held on a large scale in the name of Sarang. She said that there are many books related to children in English and Telugu languages in the book exhibition.

She requested people of Rajamahendravaram and surrounding villages to visit the book exhibition which will improve knowledge and said that such innovative programmes are being conducted to pave the way for the comprehensive development of students by providing training in sports, arts, and cultural aspects along with education.

Principal of the school Seshagiridhar, Vice-Principal Shaili, and Head of Himamsu Book Depot KVSK Prasad participated in the meeting.