Live
- Eat more veggies, legumes, nuts; less dairy & meat to cut Covid risk: Study
- New feature to let users share music audio during video call
- Paget’s Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance
- A guide to MBA education
- Revolutionising Indian-policing through generative AI interaction
- World Hindi Day 2024: Wishes, images, messages to share
- City Police to Enhance Surveillance with 250 High-Tech CCTV Cameras
- International Parity at Work Day 2024: Why do we celebrate this day?
- TDP state executive secretary Savithamma visits wards in Penukonda
- SEC's X Account Hacked: False Bitcoin ETF Approval Sparks Crypto Chaos
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Book expo held at Future Kids Global School
A book exhibition was organised at Future Kids Global School in Kavalagoya under the auspices of Himansu Book Depot
Rajamahendravaram: A book exhibition was organised at Future Kids Global School in Kavalagoya under the auspices of Himansu Book Depot. Speaking on the occasion, Dean D Harshini informed that the exhibition will continue till the January 11th. On Wednesday evening, Sankranti celebrations will be held on a large scale in the name of Sarang. She said that there are many books related to children in English and Telugu languages in the book exhibition.
She requested people of Rajamahendravaram and surrounding villages to visit the book exhibition which will improve knowledge and said that such innovative programmes are being conducted to pave the way for the comprehensive development of students by providing training in sports, arts, and cultural aspects along with education.
Principal of the school Seshagiridhar, Vice-Principal Shaili, and Head of Himamsu Book Depot KVSK Prasad participated in the meeting.