Rajamahendravaram: BSNL tariffs affordable, says GM Vittal Durga Prasad

Rajamahendravaram: Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) general manager M Vittal Durga Prasad said that BSNL is providing quality service at the time of natural calamities, because of landline connections given to interior areas in the district.

Addressing the media at Sanchar bhavan here on Friday, he said that BSNL is providing good service to its customers through franchise services, though 632 employees took voluntary retirement and implementing many new schemes for the people at affordable prices.

Moreover, unlimited call facility to various networks is also available such as Ananth plan for 22 days with Rs 105, for 73 days with Rs 328, for 240 days with Rs 999 plans and Bindas Bol plan for Rs 1,499 along with 24GB and 100 SMS facility daily freely.

Along with plan 2,399, 437-day unlimited calls to all networks and daily 100 SMS and 3 GB data, free caller tunes etc provided to the customers. The customers can pay phone bills with BSNL app.

The general manager further said that at present BSNL is having as many as 38,302 landline connections and 4.73 lakh mobile connections.

The customers can register their complaint through 198 number and by downloading BSNL app, landline bills also can be paid through mobile app.

Bharat Fiber FTT connections are being given without delay for broadband connections and so far, 4,815 broadband connections were given. Pension and other benefits were settled to the employees who took voluntary retirement. Deputy general manager P Ravi Kumar and finance officer D Achha Rao were present.