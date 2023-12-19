Rajamahendravaram: Cancer patients also to get Aarogyasri cover

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that to provide full medical support through Aarogyasri for the treatment of cancer, the financial support under the scheme has been increased. Previously the limit was Rs 5 lakh for a family and now this has been increased to Rs 25 lakh, she pointed out.

A district-level awareness programme on Aarogyasri was held at the Collectorate on Monday. The Collector announced that the second phase of the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha (JAS) programme will be conducted across the district from January 2.

She said that a campaign will be launched to create more awareness about Aarogyasri among the people. She said that the government has been taking measures to provide better medical services and health security to all.

Aarogyasri, which was earlier meant only for the poor, has now been extended even to the middleclass families with an annual income of up to Rs 5 lakh, she added.

She said that in 2019, treatmen was provided only to 1,057 diseases under the Aarogyasri. The medical services are now being extended to 3,257 diseases. The number of Aarogyasri network hospitals has also gone up from 750 to 2,513.

The Collector asked everyone to download the Disha and the Aarogyasri apps on their mobile.

SP P Jagadeesh also urged everyone to download the Disha app. DCCB chairman A Veerraju, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Aarogyasri coordinator Dr P Priyanka, DMHO Dr K Venkateswara Rao, YSRCP leaders Dr Guduri Srinivas, M Sharmila Reddy, medical health personnel and beneficiaries

participated.