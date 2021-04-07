Rajamahendravaram: Cargo service keeps RTC's cash register ringing

Rajamahendravaram: For APSRTC, which is incurring losses in crores of rupees every year, its cargo service minting money. APSRTC is spreading the wings of its cargo across the State.

East Godavari region of APSRTC has bagged first position in the State by earning huge profits this year. The region earned a profit of Rs 10.55 crore for the year 2020-21, as against Rs 9.80 crore during 2019-20.

The cargo services are getting tremendous response from the people in the district. APSRTC cargo is delivering the parcels in four hours within the district and in 24 hours to various parts of the State. A new scheme in the name of monthly dicky was also introduced and under this scheme, one tonne weight of parcels will be transported in 450 kms radius for Rs 3,000 only as against Rs 4,500 daily. The monthly dicky scheme tariff includes loading charges and the customer can save 30 percent of the cost.

All the parcels have insurance facility and in case of missing parcel, APSRTC will pay its compensation in one week. Goods transport facility is also available for 10 metric tonnes weight of parcels and respective customer need not pay loading and delivery charges.

Coconut, cashew and banana products are playing key role in the earnings of cargo wing. The parcels are being booked through 35 agencies in the district and on an average about 2,500 parcels are booked daily.

The depot-wise earnings in the year 2020-21 are as follows: Rajamahendravaram Rs 363.77 lakh, followed by Kakinada Rs 179.27 lakh, Ravulapalem Rs 132.52 lakh, Amalapur depot Rs 99.47 lakh Tuni Rs 110.89 lakh, Razole Rs 88.91 lakh, Eleswaram Rs 27.34 lakh and Gokavaram depot Rs 14.75 lakh.

According to regional manager RVS Nageswara Rao, they have plans to improve the earningsby giving more quality services to the customers and proper delivery of goods. Expressing happiness for getting first position in the State, he asked the people to send their parcelsthrough APSRTC cargo service for safe and quick delivery of goods.