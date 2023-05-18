Rajamahendravaram: CBI begins inquiry into post office fund misuse

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): The CBI officials started investigation into the misuse of public money of more than Rs 1 crore in Dharmavaram Post Office in Kovvur mandal. According to information, Sheikh Nagur Meeravali has been working as a postmaster in Dharmavaram village post office for the past 10 years. Clients deposited money in various accounts by trusting Meeravali, who developed close relations with the villagers. But Meeravali, instead of depositing the clients’ money with the government, used the money for his personal uses. An amount of Rs 1,16,07,698 of about 215 accounts from 154 villagers was misused.

After the villagers raised concerns about this, the postal officials took up an internal investigation. The Postal Superintendent of Tadepalligudem complained in this regard with the Visakhapatnam CBI office on April 10. The CBI inspector and postal sub-inspector, who registered the FIR, came to the post office on Tuesday and Wednesday, called the customers and got the details. They advised the customers to hand over all the evidence and details they have to the authorities.