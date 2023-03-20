Rajamahendravaram: 'Chattasabhalo Godavari Galam' book released

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao, who served as a legislator twice in the united Andhra Pradesh from 2004 to 2014, has compiled the points mentioned in the Legislative Assembly in a book titled 'Chattasabhalo Godavari Galam' by Sripada Srinivas. This book launch programme was held in Rajahmundry on Sunday. Publisher of the book is Gajarao Venkateswara Rao and senior journalist VSS Krishna Kumar presided over the meeting.

Ex MLA Prakasa Rao explained the purpose behind the publication of this book. He said that he was lucky enough to work as an MLA twice due to the opportunity given by late Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar said that he was surprised and happy to see in this book that Routhu acquired a hundred acres and built more than 10,000 houses during his tenure as MLA.

Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram appreciated Routhu Surya Prakasa Rao's services for the city's development.

Former MLC Kandula Durgesh said that Routhu spoke every day in the Assembly during his tenure.

TDP State general secretary Ganni Krishna said that Routhu, who was twice MLA and twice TTD board member, worked with everyone.

Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA) chairman M Sharmila Reddy, CPI district secretary T Madhu, TDP State leader Yarra Venu, psychiatrist Dr Karri Rama Reddy, advocate Chintapenta Prabhakar, Chilakamarthi Foundation secretary Perumalla Raghunath, Pantham Kondalarao, S Sivarama Subrahmanyam, Natyacharya Sappa Durgaprasad, Congress City President Balepally Muralidhar, prominent merchants Thummidi Ram Kumar, Ashok Kumar Jain, and Lakshminarayana Jawwar participated.