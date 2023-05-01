Rajamahendravaram: CID sleuths arrest ex-TDP MLC Adireddy Apparao, his son Vasu

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): TDP MLA Adireddy Bhavani’s husband and party’s State executive secretary Adireddy Vasu, and his father, former MLC Adireddy Apparao, were arrested by AP CID police on Sunday.

Around 20 CID police personnel took both of them from the house to the Rajahmundry CID office on Sunday morning. The reason for their arrest has not been officially revealed, but unofficial information is that it is a case related to a chit fund company owned by them.

However, the TDP leaders allege that these illegal arrests are part of the revenge politics being adopted by the ruling party against the opposition leaders. Supporters of Adireddy family and TDP workers protested in front of the CID office.

Former minister KS Jawahar, former MLA Ramakrishna Reddy and others were among the prominent leaders who staged the protest.

The leaders of the TDP strongly condemned the arrest of Adireddy Apparao and Vasu.

They demanded that the CID should specify why the two party leaders were arrested. It is said that they have got bail in connection with the chit fund case filed against them in the past and there is also a ‘not to arrest’ order from the High Court.

At a time when the TDP is making arrangements for Mahanadu in Rajahmundry scheduled to be held on the May 27 and 28, these arrests have caused concern among the TDP cadres here.