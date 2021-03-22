Rajamahendravaram City beautification works to be over by April-end

Rajamahendravaram: City beautification works are under progress in the ancient city which will be completed by the end of April.

The beautification works were taken up with Rs 5 crore of 14th Finance Commission and proposals were also sent for Rs 5 crore relating to 15th Finance Commission.

The State government sent a letter to Central government to extend time for spending14th Finance Commission funds, as the time expires by the end of March this year.

Speaking to 'The Hans India' here on Monday, Municipal Corporation superintending engineer GRT Om Prakash said that six junctions will be developed, along with 21 roads and six parks in the city. Works of eight kms length of central dividers along with streetlights etc are also under progress and avenue plantation is also taken up in identified important junctions, he said, adding that expansion of the Godavari bund is also under consideration.

Nandamganiraju junction, Jagruthi blood bank junction, Kambalatank junction, Deluxe junction,Lalachervu junction, Quarry junction etc will be developed in all aspects. Roads and footpaths along with landscaping etc are developed at Devi Chowk, Pushkar Ghat and Arts College centre. Parks will be developed with interior landscaping, walking tracks and playing areas in southside park at Vambay houses in 16th division, protection wall to open site at quarry area in 49th division,

Vivekanand park in 38th division, Padmavathi park in 10th division, vertical garden under road-cum-rail bridge in 21st division, roads and buildings Vambay park in 45th divisionand AKC park will be developed.

Beautification works at Pushkar Ghat



