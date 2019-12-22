City will become a sports hub, assures MP Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram has said that steps would be taken to make the city as a sports hub. An indoor stadium with all facilities will also come up shortly.

Inaugurating the Sankranthi cricket tournament at Margani estates here on Sunday, he said YSRCP leader Narava Gopala Krishna was conducting cricket tournaments for the last 31 years on his own and encouraging the sports talent.

Sports and games enhance the competitive spirit and also help to maintain sound health and good physique. The sports will be helpful in getting jobs in sports quota. Every student should spare some time every day for games and sports, he said.

YSRCP leader Narava Gopala Krishna said as many as 70 teams are participating in the cricket tournaments. Prizes will be given to the winning teams.YSRCP leaders S Sivarama Subramanyam, Medapati Sharmila Reddy and others were present.