Rajamahendravaram: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Kovvur on May 24

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : Home Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha instructed the officials to make Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to Kovvur in East Godavari district on May 24 a big success.

After reviewing the arrangements for the CM’s visit at a meeting at the Collectorate here on Thursday, the Minister said, in view of the CM’s visit, the officials should perform their assigned duties responsibly and work in coordination. As the temperatures are high, they should make appropriate arrangements in advance.

Coordinator of CM programmes Talasila Raghuram said that they have inspected suitable places for the meeting venue, helipad and vehicle parking in Kovvur town for the Chief Minister’s visit.

MP Margani Bharat Ram suggested that appropriate measures should be taken so that the people attending the meeting do not face any inconvenience.

District Collector K Madhavi Latha informed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ programme in Kovvur town on May 24. Rajahmundry Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar will oversee the roadshow arrangements from the helipad to the meeting venue, the Collector said.

SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy said that strict security arrangements are being made for the helipad, roadshow and public meeting. He said that places are being identified for parking facilities for buses coming from different areas.

DRO G Narasimhulu, RDOs S Mallibabu and A Chaitra Varshini, DMHO K Venkateswara Rao, DCHO Dr Sanath Kumari, DPO P Jagadamba, DRDA PD Subashini, DLDO P Veena Devi and others participated in the meeting.