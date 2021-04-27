Rajamahendravaram: Covid second wave affects wedding season

Rajamahendravaram: The second wave of coronavirus is creating panic among marriage parties besides owners of Kalyana mandapams, function halls, food caterers and other related professions in the district. With the spike in coronavirus cases, the parents who fixed Muhurtams for wedding of their children are expressing concern whether the marriages will be held or not.



Last year too because of coronavirus, hundreds of weddings were cancelled from March to October. Professions linked to marriages incurred huge loss. This time also the same may be repeated because of prevailing circumstances.

This year many wedding Muhurthams are there in May and June and people made necessary arrangements and booked Kalyana mandapams, function halls in temples, catering, Sannayi Melam, decoration, accommodation etc by spending thousands of rupees. Nischitardhams were also performed as part of the weddings. The auspicious Muhurthams available on May 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th and 8th and from 12th to 30th. But majority weddings will be held on 13th and 31st. In June, the Muhurthams will be available from 1st to 30th. Because of Mudhami, no weddings were held from January to April this year.

According to sources, about 2,000 Kalyana mandapams and function halls were reserved for performing nearly 5,000 weddings during May and June. Kalyana mandapams and rooms were booked in Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Annavaram, Bhimeswara Swamy temple, Draksharama, Veereswara Swamy temple, Muramalla, etc.

M Rudra, a function hall owner said that this year also they may incur loss due to coronavirus and many are suspecting whether the marriages will be held or not and asking to return the advance amounts.

A Lakshman Rao, a food caterer said that many are reducing their orders who are doubtful about the weddings. A purohit B Rama Murthi said that this year also the coronavirus is posing problem causing loss.