Rajamahendravaram: CPI leaders visit drought areas

Rajamahendravaram: Member of CPI state secretariat committee Dega Prabhakar said that the state government failed to tackle increasing drought in Kakinada district.

He demanded the government to immediately declare the mandals in Jaggampet Constituency as drought mandals

CPI leaders under the leadership of Dega Prabhakar and State Executive Committee member Tatipaka Madhu toured the drought zones of Kakinada district on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Prabhakar said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not paying attention to public problems.

Tatipaka Madhu demanded compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers who lost their crops due to drought.

CPI leaders expressed solidarity with Jana Sena Constituency In-charge P Suryachandra who is on hunger strike demanding justice for farmers who lost crop and withdrawal of illegal cases filed against the activists of the farmers’ struggle.

If necessary, they will involve all political parties and take direct agitation on this, they warned.

They said that it is outrageous that important issues like share of Krishna waters and drought are not discussed in the cabinet.

CPI Kakinada district secretary K Bodakonda, district executive member Peddireddy Satyanarayana, Rythu Sangham state leader Jyoti Raju, and others were present.