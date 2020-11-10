Rajamahendravaram: CPI to help beneficiaries occupy TIDCO houses on November 16

Rajamahendravaram: CPI district secretary Tatipaka Madhu has said that the party will perform housewarming functions in TIDCO houses with its beneficiaries on November 16.

Addressing TIDCO beneficiaries at party office here on Tuesday, he asked TIDCO beneficiaries to gather at Saibaba temple at Dowleswaram

on November 16. He requested the officials to provide necessary facilities at TIDCO houses before 14th of this month.

CPI will support TIDCO beneficiaries and fight against the government in this regard, he added.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy not even reviewed about the condition of TIDCO houses and failed to allot them to the beneficiaries for 17 months. Despite the repeated reminders, the Chief Minister did not respond and posing problems to TIDCO beneficiaries. The beneficiaries paid thousands of rupees for the houses one year ago but in vain.

Construction of 90 per cent of houses was completed and the government was mum in allotting the houses, he added.

CPI secretary T Madhu appealed to all parties and people's associations to extend their cooperation in this regard.

All India Students Federation (AISF) secretary G Ranganna said they will support their parents to get their houses.

CPI leaders Nalla Rama Rao, Kondala Rao, Y Appa Rao, B Ravi Chandra, Uma Maheswari, Gowri and others were present.