Diamond hunters descend on Pathikonda

Pathikonda: The quest for diamonds continues at several villages in Pathikonda constituency. It is not a new practice though; it has been going on for the past five decades.

Beginning of the rainy season prompts many families to leave their homes on diamond hunt in Kurnool district. People live in makeshift tents to test their luck. Precious stones show up after rains wash away several layers of earth in Peravali, Tuggali, Jonna Giri, Pagidirai, Girigetla, Amnebad and Madanantapuram villages in Pathikonda constituency.

Apart from locals, several enthusiasts from neighbouring districts like Anantapur, Kadapa and Prakasam of AP and Bellary of Karnataka also test their fortune going on diamond hunting.

They feel that if they find at least one precious stone (diamond), their life would change for the better. According to the villagers local merchants and middlemen sell the diamonds procured from villagers to big merchants from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at a high price.

There was a saying that earlier during the reign of Emperor Sri Krishna Deva Raya, diamonds were sold in mounds in these areas.

Despite farmers warning them and placing signs

asking strangers not to venture into agricultural lands, the search for diamonds continues.

This obstructs farming activities as it is the time for the farmers to plough the land and keep it ready for sowing of seeds once monsoon sets in.

The interesting thing is that people from various places take shelter at bus shelters, schools, temples and choultries till the monsoon passes away. Hunters sometimes continue sieving the soil during night with the help of torch lights as diamonds would sparkle with the flashlight.

The farmers during every monsoon would lodge complaints at the police stations concerned urging them to save their lands from being destroyed. But no action is taken.