Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 21 May, 2024
- Cong wave sweeping across the country: VH
- Questions galore on Mamata Didi’s prediction on INDIA bloc prospects
- TTD to release August quota of Arjitha Seva and Virtual seva tickets today
- Srikakulam: Criminal case booked against animal husbandry officials
- Visakhapatnam: Red zone declared within 2-km radius of strongrooms
- Take steps to curb water contamination in coming days: Seethakka
- Visakhapatnam: Chicken becomes costlier for common man
Just In
Never spoken against minorities says Modi
Highlights
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he has never uttered a word against minorities, and the BJP has “not just today but never” acted...
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he has never uttered a word against minorities, and the BJP has “not just today but never” acted against them. He, however, made it clear that he is not ready to accept anyone as "special citizens".
“I have not spoken a word against minorities. I am only talking against the vote bank politics of Congress. Congress is working against the Constitution, that's what I have been saying," he replied. Modi said the makers of India's Constitution, including B R Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru, had decided there will be no reservations on the basis of religion.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS