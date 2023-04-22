Rajamahendravaram: Demolition of city beautification works flayed

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Demolishing the existing ones and taking up new constructions is drawing criticism from all sections of people of Rajamahendravaram. They also pointed out that development is restricted to select areas only in the city even though crores of rupees are being spent.

Referring the beautification works as example, locals complained that no new works are being done in these centres but pulling down the existing structures. New works are being done as supplementary works. 'When people are suffering from lack of infrastructure, it is not appropriate to ignore them and spend lakhs of rupees in the name of beautification,' people observed.

Earlier, during 2015 Godavari Pushkaralu, footpaths were constructed at major intersections in the city. Godavari bathing ghats were fully developed and roads were constructed at major intersections and cement roads at some places.

Now the authorities removing the old footpaths in some areas and constructing new (wider) footpaths.

Six years ago, footpath and beautification works were done in this Central Jail Road with lakhs of rupees. Now again, a large amount of money is being spent on beautifying jail surroundings. Also, road construction from Y Junction to Lalacheruvu via Central Jail is going on. Most of the special funds of the municipal corporation (Rs 125 crore) are also being spent there. Old railings and pavements on both sides of the road are being removed and rebuilding is taken up.

Similar is the state of works being under progress at Income Tax Office, High Tech bus stand and Pydimamba temple Areas around the Kambala tank.

Vangapandu Murthy, a retired employee and social activist, said that crores of public money is being wasted in the demolition of existing ones and new constructions sans infrastructure.

M Srinivas, a resident of Annapurnammapet, said that it is not appropriate to spend most of the funds on the works in Kambala Chervu, Godavari Bund, Kambala Chervu to Lalacheruvu road areas. He said infrastructure should be established in slum areas of the city as well.

At a recent press meet, rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary criticised that the authorities do not even have the details of how much is being spent on the development of Kambala pond and the beautification of the surrounding area.