Rajamahendravaram: Disabled girl gets tricycle within an hour

Rajamahendravaram: Responding immediately to her application submitted during Spandana programme here on Monday, the officials within an hour provided a tricycle to Geddam Varshita, a differently abled girl from Settipeta village of Nidadavolu mandal.



District Collector K Madhavi Latha took special initiative and took steps to ensure that Varshita gets this help immediately through the department concerned.

During Spandana programme held at Rajamahendravaram Collectorate on Monday, Varshita’s mother Sailaja told the authorities that her daughter could not speak or walk. There was no result even after the girl went under the knife twice under Arogyasri, she added. Informing that recently her husband died of kidney disease and no financial support, Sailaja urged the officials to give her a tricycle. She also submitted a petition to the Collector requesting granting of widow pension and a job to support her family. Collector Madhavi Latha personally received the petition from the mother and daughter duo. She ordered the officials to ensure that a surgery should be performed on Varshita once again under Aarogyasri scheme and directed DLDO Veena Devi to grant widow pension to Sailaja immediately. The Collector promised to take steps to give a job to Sailaja.

The officials of the Disabled Welfare Department, who were present on the occasion, were ordered to arrange a tricycle immediately and they brought it within an hour. The Collector handed over the tricycle to Varshita.

The Officials informed that 170 petitions were received at Spandana programme on Monday. As many as 154 applications were accepted online and 16 applications were received manually.