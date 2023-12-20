Live
- A day after INDIA bloc meeting, Mehbooba Mufti meets Sonia Gandhi
- Saving Big: Paytm's smart move with AI to spur profit surge
- Sanjivani scam: Delhi HC asks Union Minister to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- ‘Now you know why 143 MPs were suspended’: Congress on LS nod to 3 criminal law bills
- Delhi man kidnaps nephew, 'searches' for child along with police
- ED summons Lalu, Tejashwi for questioning in alleged land for job scam
- Zee, Sony to discuss extension of merger deadline
- 3 criminal Bills, Telecommunications Bills passed in Lok Sabha
- Awareness among students is a must about Organic food: Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy
- Diarrhoea outbreak: Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha to take central help
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: District-level science fair from today
East Godavari District Education Officer (DEO) S Abraham said that arrangements have been made to organise the East Godavari district-level science fair on Wednesday and Thursday at Sathya Sai Gurukulam in Rajahmundry.
Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Education Officer (DEO) S Abraham said that arrangements have been made to organise the East Godavari district-level science fair on Wednesday and Thursday at Sathya Sai Gurukulam in Rajahmundry.
A review meeting was held with the committee members on Tuesday morning. DEO advised that all the programmes should be organised according to plan without any inconvenience to the audience.
The DEO said the registration will take place on Wednesday from 8 am to 10 am. Students should attend their exhibits or performances and wear a uniform.
He said that schools with Atal tinkering labs must present their project and no one is exempted. State BC Welfare, Information, and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, District Collector K Madhavi Latha, SP P Jagadeesh, ZP Chairman Vipparthi Venugopal and others will participate in the inaugural programme.