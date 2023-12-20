Rajamahendravaram: District-level science fair from today

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Education Officer (DEO) S Abraham said that arrangements have been made to organise the East Godavari district-level science fair on Wednesday and Thursday at Sathya Sai Gurukulam in Rajahmundry.



A review meeting was held with the committee members on Tuesday morning. DEO advised that all the programmes should be organised according to plan without any inconvenience to the audience.

The DEO said the registration will take place on Wednesday from 8 am to 10 am. Students should attend their exhibits or performances and wear a uniform.

He said that schools with Atal tinkering labs must present their project and no one is exempted. State BC Welfare, Information, and Cinematography Minister Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, District Collector K Madhavi Latha, SP P Jagadeesh, ZP Chairman Vipparthi Venugopal and others will participate in the inaugural programme.