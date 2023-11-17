Rajamahendravaram: Duvvuri Subbamma birth anniversary celebrated

Rajamahendravaram: ‘Desa Bandhavi’ Duvvuri Subbamma’s 143rd birth anniversary was celebrated on Thursday under the aegis of Duvvuri Subbamma Seva Samiti at Saraswati Ghat here on Thursday.

Duvvuri Subbamma Memorial Service Awards and Lifetime Achievement Award were presented to 27 women on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Registrar G Sudhakar said that many women fought and sacrificed their lives for India’s independence.

Joint Director of Higher Education Dr Chappidi Krishna said the fighting spirit showed by Subbamma transcends caste and religion. She is remembered for her honesty, courage and commitment and the nation should also remember her service, he added. President of Seva Samiti Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi, who presided over the meeting, said that the sacrifices of the freedom fighters are the reason for India’s independence and self-existence.

Prof Tenneti Haimavathy of Hyderabad Central University has been awarded Lifetime Achievement Award and Hota Shantha, S Rajyalakshmi, Dr Tanniru Jayaprada, CI Injarapu Ramanamma, B Vijaya Kumari, Nyapati Parimala, K Paidi Ratnam, Dr Pudi Hemalatha, Dr Namagiri Padmasree, Dr Jyotirmai, Dr Y Gowthami, Dr Challa Sathyavani, Dr K Anuradha and Dr Vadapalli Annapurna received service awards.

Thota Subbarao, Chilukuru Srinivas, Dr PVB Sanjiva Rao, Vamsikrishna, Neelakanteswara Rao, and others were present.