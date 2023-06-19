Rajamahendravaram: E-stamping for registrations

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): In the background of stopping the distribution of non-judicial physical stamps used for land sales and verification, e-stamping is the alternative process through which people in India can make stamp duty and registration charge payments online. These charges are always applicable on deed registrations of all kinds – rent, lease, sale, gift, will, relinquishment, etc.



The department officials said that there is no need to go to sub-registrar’s office for registration stamps. A dozen Common Service Centres (CSC) have been established in 12 sub-registrar offices in East Godavari district for e-stamps.

District Registrar K Ananda Rao informed that e-stamps will be available to the users here as per the prescribed rules. He said that the installation process will start soon after the arrival of the district coordinator. Also, there is an opportunity to give license to sell these stamps to 12 sub-registrar offices in East Godavari district as well as to private individuals. A private centre has already been sanctioned in the Rajahmundry area, he said.

To this extent, notice boards have been set up in offices with relevant details. Kadiyam sub-registrar Rama Rao, Rajanagaram sub-registrar Veerabhadra Rao, Rajahmundry sub-registrar Rajababu and Rajahmundry rural sub-registrar Sundara Rao have informed that the distribution of physical stamps has already stopped, previously purchased and unused stamps will remain valid and e-stamps will be available henceforth.

The officials said that e-stamps should be used for registrations related to sales and if there is any doubt, people were asked to contact the nearest sub-registrar office.

District Registrar Ananda Rao said that the government has made registrations easy for the villages where the land resurveys have been completed in the respective secretariats. He said that the Land Parnal Map (LPM) has also been completed along with the establishment of CSCs under the jurisdiction of the East Godavari District Registration Office in 12 sub-registrar offices. He said that the higher authorities have issued orders for the management of registrations in the secretariats for the sale and purchase of land within the villages.