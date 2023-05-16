Rajamahendravaram: Emulate Cotton, students told

Rajamahendravaram : Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Vice-Chancellor Prof K Padmaraju said that everyone should take Sir Arthur Cotton as ideal, who transformed the Godavari districts into verdant greenery and conveyed the greatness of Cotton to the students.

Sir Arthur Cotton's birth anniversary programme was organized at EC Hall of the University here on Monday. VC Padmaraju attended the programme as the chief guest and paid tributes to Cotton by garlanding his portrait.

Speaking on this occasion, VC Padmaraju said that Godavari districts have developed like rice bowls of the State as a result of Sir Arthur Cotton's efforts. He said the barrage built by Cotton at Dowleswaram is the source of happiness for the people of Godavari. He praised the construction of the Cotton Barrage despite adverse conditions. The students of today's generation must know the biographies of great people like Sir Arthur Cotton, he added. He said that the story of Cotton who overcame the drought and floods plaguing the Godavari region with his perseverance is inspiring.

AKNU Registrar T Ashok said that the people of Godavari districts worship Cotton as god.

University professors K Ramaneswari, D Jyotirmayi, Y Srinivasa Rao, V Persis, A Mattareddy, P Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the programme.