Rajamahendravaram: Essential commodity kits distributed to toddy tappers

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram along with Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subash Chandra Bose distributed essential commodity kits to toddy tappers at Kalavalagoyyi village here on Sunday. Later the MP performed palabhishekam to the flexi of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Later, Pilli Subash Chandra Bose said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave permission to toddy tappers to sell the product at the trees only, considering their problems.

Margani Bharat Ram said as many as 22,000 kits with essential commodities were distributed in red zone areas in the city. The government was taking all steps to combat corona virus and underlined the need to cooperate with the government.

YSRCP rural coordinator Akula Virraju and others were present.