Rajamahendravaram: Flood-hit people urged to move to relief centres

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): I & PR Minister and district incharge Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna said that as part of precautionary measures in the wake of severe floods, people are being shifted from low-lying areas to the resettlement centres.

Speaking to the media at Rajahmundry Airport on Friday, he urged people to shift voluntarily to relief centres. Essentials including 10 kg rice, are being provided as an immediate help to the flood victims, he said.

Medicines, drinking water and blankets were kept ready at rehabilitation centres.

Noting that this flood was beyond expectations, Minister Gopala Krishna said that there is a possibility of flooding at any moment. He said NDRF teams have been kept ready for relief operations and cattle fodder also kept in stock. People of Devipatnam and Chinturu mandals of Alluri Sitama Raju district have been shifted to safe areas, he said.