Rajamahendravaram: Forest staff told to adopt high standards at work

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District) : Former Information Commissioner and retired IFS officer M Ravi Kumar said that in the current situation where duties and responsibilities of the employees in the forest department have increased, there is a need to adopt high standard performance.

He Ravi took part as chief guest at the concluding session of the Orientation Training Programme organised at the Andhra Pradesh State Forest Academy for newly appointed forest range officers across the state.

He awarded certificates to the rangers, who completed the training. Speaking on the occasion, he advised the staff not to be discouraged. He said that every defeat and negative development can be used as a stepping stone to future success.

Staying in touch with nature and regular exercise in the performance of duty are positive aspects for forest department employees, he said.

Academy Director PAV Udaya Bhaskar delivered the presidential address. Officers should be aware that people, public representatives and media are also closely monitoring their performance.

Officers are advised to perform duties with a positive attitude. He said that honesty, subject knowledge, and discipline should be practiced by every employee. Academy ACF Dr NV Sivarama Prasad welcomed. Course Director V Sriharigopal presented the training report. ACFs T Chakrapani, T Srinivasa Rao, AV Ramanamurthy were present.