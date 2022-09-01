Rajamahendravaram: Godavari Nitya Harathi programme resumes

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Godavari Nitya Harathi programme was launched on a grand scale on Wednesday, on the day of Vinayaka Chavithi festival. MP Margani Bharat, District Collector K Madhavi Latha and Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar were present on the occasion.

MP Bharat said that the State government has given orders handing over the Godavari Nitya Harathi to Annavaram Devasthanam. The programme was stopped due to various reasons. He said that the Devasthanam will release Rs 2,75,000 towards the expenses of Godavari Nitya Harathi every month. The MP said that Godavari Harathi will be made more splendid from Vijaya Dasami onwards.

Collector K Madhavi Latha said that Rajamahendravaram is a replica of culture. After the emergence of Rajahmundry as the district headquarters, they intend to give more prominence to the identity of the cultural capital. It is auspicious to resume Nitya Haarthi to the Godavari, she added.

Former MLA Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao congratulated the MP and the Collector for resuming the Nitya Harathi. On this occasion, various cultural performances and children's classical dances were organised.