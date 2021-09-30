Rajamahendravaram: Godavari swells as catchment areas get heavy rains

Rajamahendravaram: Water level in River Godavari is rising steadily due to continuous rain in the catchment area. The water level in the river was recorded at 7.30 ft with a discharge of 5 lakh cusecs into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB).

As heavy rains continue to lash various parts of Odisha, Maharashtra and Telangana, the water levels in the River Godavari at Rajamahendravaram is rising rapidly.

According to officials, the water level is likely to rise further with discharges up to 10 lakh cusecs on Thursday.

The flood water entered 35 villages in West Godavari district and 44 villages in Devipatnam mandal of Rampa agency in East Godavari district. Many people moved away from the flood-hit areas. But facilities are not available at places they were shifted.

Due to fear of the floods, people of several villages in Velerupadu, Kukunoor, Polavaram mandals in West Godavari district and Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari district are moving to hillock. In the floodwater itself people are carrying their belongings with great difficulty.

The floodwater entered villages including Devipatnam, Kondamodualu, Thativada, Kathanpalli, Yenugulagudem, Mulapadu, Somarlapadu, China Ramanayyapeta, Veeravaram, Agraharam, Madipalli, Maturu, Kachuluru, Penikalapadu, Gonduru, Talluru areas in the agency.

According to officials, the tribals belonging to Kunavaram and VR Puram left for Bhadrachalam in Telangana fearing floods. The low-lying areas of Devipatnam mandal are being flooded. The rising water level is causing fear among the tribals.

According to the sources, more than 150 tribal families were moved out in their areas and they are worried about the floods and the presence of snakes and other reptiles. Backwater entered Devipatnam mandal and other project affected villages, forcing people to evacuate themselves.

Adding to power supply problem, they also suffering from lack of drinking water. The flood-affected people alleged that officials are quite indifferent and are silent on the issue of drinking water and essential commodities.

Owing to the flood, police station, MRO and PHC centres have been temporarily shifted to Indukuripeta. In Deveipatnam mandal, the highly worshiped Gandi Pochamma temple was totally submerged in rainwater. The whole temple is likely to be submerged in rainwater on Thursday.

Owing to the heavy inflows in the cofferdam at Polavaram project, people in the surrounding tribal villages express helplessness in view of the apathy of officials in the Devipatnam mandal.

According to Irrigation officials, the water level at the barrage was 7.40 feet. The floodwater at Kaleswaram was 12.350 mt, Peruru 13.130mt, Dummugudem 11.790 mt , Bhadrachalam 39.90 ft, Kunavaram 15.600 mt, Kunta 6.930 mt, Polavaram (CWC) 10.880mt, Old Rail Bridge 14.770 mt. The floodwater level may rise further on Thursday night onwards.

The rainwater was stagnated for the past four days at Katheru, Kontamuru and other villages near Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal since there is no proper drainage system. People of the villages are concerned about possible outbreak of dengue, malaria and typhoid fevers.

Rampachodavram Sub-Collector Katta Simhachalam said that people in 23 villages surrounding Devipatnam mandal have been vacated and shifted to R&R colonies. He said that people living in 11 villages have to vacate the places immediately. He said that in spite appeal to them, they are reluctant to move away from their dwellings.

He said that after obtaining necessary permissions they are ready to provide R&R package to the marooned villages. He also stated that they would supply essential commodities to the flood victims. Some people in Kondamodalu village of Devipatnam mandal climbed the hillock areas and erected tents to protect themselves from the Polavaram Cofferdam.

ITDA Chinturu Project Officer Ramana said that immediately there is no threat from the flood in Chinturu agency. He said that unless water levels rise to 47 feet at Bhadrachalam there will be no threat to the people there.

The district administration is on alert and instructed the officials to get ready to face any situation during the floods.