Rajamahendravaram: Goddess Mahalakshmi Brahmotsavam from today
Brahmotsavam will be held at Shri Mahalakshmi Sametha Chinna Venkateswara Swamy Vari Peetham from May 1 to 4
Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Brahmotsavam of Goddess Mahalakshmi will be held at Shri Mahalakshmi Sametha Chinna Venkateswara Swamy Vari Peetham at Gadala village, a suburb of Rajahmundry from May 1 to 4.
A poster was unveiled under the joint auspices of the Sarvejana Sukhinobhavantu Charitable Trust and Mana Gudi-Mana Seva Bharatiya Adhyatmika Seva Samiti. The President Sriman Chinna Venkanna Babu Swamiji unveiled the poster and pamphlet of Brahmotsavam under the leadership of the Vice-Chairman of the Samiti, Tirumala Reddy Venkata Apparao.
Chinna Venkanna Babu Swamiji said the Brahmotsavam will be celebrated for Goddess Mahalakshmi, who is known as the mother who bestows mercy and fulfils the desires of devotees.
On the May 1st at 10 am, Ammavari Kalyanotsavam, Vasantotsavam, and Prasad distribution will be held. In the evening, Vishnu Sahasranama recitation, Govinda Namavali, and Prasada distribution will take place.
On May 2nd morning, Maha Sudarshan Homa, Prasada distribution will be held, Lalitha Sahasranama recitation, Kolatam, and Prasada Vitarana will be held in the evening.
On May 3rd, Kumkumarchana will be performed from 10 am to noon and Deepotsava Seva will be held to Goddess Mahalakshmi from 5 pm.
A special abhisheka will be performed to Goddess Mahalakshmi from 8 am on May 4th. In the evening, Archana and Pavalimpu Seva will be held. After that Prasad distribution programme will be organised.
Samiti National Chairman Durga Venkata Hemavathi, Assistant Secretary Maddi Srinivas Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Chairman Ambati Srinivasa Rao, Vice-Chairman S Dhanaraju, State Secretary Eiduri Siva Ganesh Sharma, Assistant Secretary PVV Satyanarayana (Pandhu), Advisor Basa Satyanarayana, Acharya of the Peetham Peravali Sairam, priest Narasimha Dorai
Raju and Trust members
participated.