Rajamahendravaram: Government keen to issue land pattas to tribal people

Rajamahendravaram: Chief Minister's Office (CMO) principal secretary Praveen Prakash has said that the government is very much particular to protect the rights of tribals under Forest Rights Act-2006. Under this act, the government also issuing land pattas to tribals, he added.



Reviewing the implementation of the act with the officials at government college at Rampachodavaram on Tuesday, he said the tribals who receive pattas will get all rights on the lands. They can get loans under Rythu Bharosa and other schemes and the government is giving protection to them by giving pattas. On August 15, the government will issue the pattas to the true beneficiaries. In Rampachodavaram the government will distribute pattas relating to 45,500 acres and so far in the state rights were given on 6.5 lakh forest lands, he said.

The officials should put their endeavour for the distribution of pattas. He asked collector DM Reddy to acquire 5,000 acres per year for future needs and said the government is very much particular to implement Forest Rights Act effectively. Earlier, Praveen Prakash along with officials inspected lands in Tallapalem and Bhimavaram villages.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests Sridhar, AK Jha, joint collector Lakshmisha, conservator of forests C Nageswara Rao, ITDA project director Praveen Aditya and others were present.