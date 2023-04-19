Rajamahendravaram: Govt's paddy purchase policy draws criticism

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): The government's Rabi paddy procurement policy is under criticism from the farming community in East Godavari district. The government's suggestion to farmers to sell half of their produce outside paddy purchase centres left them in a quandary.

The Rabi crop was grown in 1,36,118 acres and the yield of 50 to 55 bags of paddy per acre keeps them in a jubilant mood. But their happiness soon vanished after they came to know that the government is ready to buy only half of the harvested grain through purchase centres and the remaining grain should be sold in the outside market.

The Rabi yield is estimated to be around 5 lakh metric tons. Already the government has set up 233 paddy purchase centres for grain procurement and purchases has commenced in some centres on Sunday. But the farmers said that purchase process has not yet started in many purchase centres.

The officials said the paddy collection target for this season is fixed at 2.50 lakh metric tonnes. Farmers are worried as only 35 bags per acre are purchased at these centres. Recalling that during last Kharif season the government ordered that not even a single bag can be sold outside during last Kharif season, they wondered, how can the government suggest

farmers to sell half of the produce in open market.

During Spandana programme held at the Collectorate on Monday, many farmers from across the district complained about the defects in Rabi grain procurement system. Farmers from Rajanagaram constituency and from Kovvur revenue division as well were among those, who complained during Spandana.

Farmers Satyanarayana and Sundaram of Rajanagaram constituency said, "The government has prevented private traders from going to the farms and now asking us to sell half of our produce in open market. Now we have to search for traders to sell the remaining half."

Narayanamurthy, a farmer from Kovvur division, lamented that private traders are taking advantage of the helpless condition of the farmers to buy grain at a low price.

Farmers were also afraid that the online method of allotting mills located at far away places will increase transportation cost.

When The Hans India brought the concerns of the farmers to the attention of Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, he assured that not a single farmer will suffer any loss. He said that farmers were allowed to sell grain in the open market as well. The JC warned that strict action would be taken against anyone, who tries to buy grain at low prices by putting pressure on farmers. Control rooms have been set up at mandal level and farmers can call and get help from the officials, if they face any problems, he informed.