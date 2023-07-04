Rajamahendravaram: Guru Purnima celebrated at Gosaibaba Math

Rajamahendravaram: Guru Purnima celebrations were held at Godada Gosaibaba Math in Pushkarghat of Rajamahendravaram on Monday. The programme was conducted under the guidance of spiritualist Bondada Durga Rajendra Prasad Siddhanti.

He said that they have been conducting Guru Purnima celebrations at Godada Gosaibaba Math for the past 22 years. As part of this programme, they performed Shodasopachara puja and Abhishekam to the living tombs of Godada Gosaibaba and his group of disciples. Special puja was performed to Anjaneyaswamy in Math. Worships were conducted under the guidance of priest Phani. Later, Anna Prasad was distributed to the devotees under the auspices of Durga Rajendra PrasadSiddhanti.

RUDA chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy participated as the chief guest and performed pujas. Former corporator Vakacharla Krishna and lawyer Satthi Dharmarao and others participated.