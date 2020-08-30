Rajamahendravaram: High Court advocate DNS Prasad Babu visits Aava lands

Rajamahendravaram: High Court advocate DNS Prasad Babu visited controversial (Aava) lands at Burugupudi here on Sunday. The lands were acquired for distribution of house sites.

The advocate said he came onpersonnel work and on the invitation of all-party member and advocate Bhaskar Ramam visitedthe lands. A farmer Srinivas had filed APIL in High Court relating to thelands.

All-party members PV Naidu, MLNarayana, R Srinu and others were present.