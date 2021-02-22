Rajamahendravaram: Hundreds have Nijaroopa darshan of Lord Sri Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy

Rajamahendravaram: Hundreds of devotees had Nijaroopa darshan of Lord Sri Lakshmi Nrusimha Swamy, as part of Chandana Mahotsavam here on Monday. Temple management made arrangements for the darshan from 6 am to 6 pm in the temple.

Temple chief priest Lakshmi Vara Prasad Acharyulu performed poojas to the presiding deity. Prior to Nijaroopa darshan, special poojas were performed in the wee hours in the temple.

Temple trustees K Surya Simhachalam, K Nageswara Rao supervised the darshan arrangements.