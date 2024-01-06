Rajamahendravaram: International Telugu Mahasabhalu inaugurated

Rajamahendravaram: Swarupanandendra Saraswati Swami, Visakha Sarada Peetam seer inaugurated the International Telugu Mahasabhalu organised under the joint auspices of Andhra Saraswatha Parishad and Chaitanya Educational Institutions at Godavari Institute of Engineering Technology (GIET), Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his grief that the people of Telugu states and the rulers are also killing Telugu language.

Chhattisgarh Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan was the chief guest. He appreciated Telugu people for organising world-class conferences. He said that such enthusiastic programmes contribute to the survival and support of the language. Culture flourishes through language.

Andhra Saraswata Parishad President Ghazal Srinivas welcomed the dignitaries. KVV Satyanarayana Raju, Chairman of GIET presided over the meeting. Chief advisors of Andhra Saraswata Parishad K Ramprasad, Shatavadhani Kadimella Varaprasad, Dhaveji, Kotla Kanakeswara Rao, and others participated.