Rajamahendravaram: Jagananna Vidya Deevena benefits released

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, Rs 23.18 crore was deposited in the accounts of 31,899 mothers of 35,818 students in East Godavari district. A district-level Jagananna Vidya Deevena programme was organised at Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation office here on Wednesday.

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the government is implementing various schemes so that everyone can pursue higher education.

MP Margani Bharat Ram said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been implementing various schemes to help children to pursue education. Schools are being modernised and infrastructure facilities are being provided, he added.

Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy, MLA Talari Venkata Rao, District Social Welfare Officer M Sandeep, District BC Welfare Officer P Satya Ramesh and others participated in the programme.