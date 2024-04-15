Rajamahendravaram: Jeevana Tarangini book released

Rajamahendravaram: Under the auspices of Bovine Milk Producers Company Ltd (BMPCL), Dr Yelineni Raghava Rao’s Jeevana Tarangini book was released and the author was felicitated at the Farmers’ Awareness Conference held at Sri Prakash Vidya Soudham here on Sunday.

Dr Manmohan Singh, Special Chief Secretary of AP (Retired) attended as chief guest. Guests of honour Dr C Ravindar Reddy, ICRISAT, Senior Scientist (Retired), and Dr Y Simhachalam, Additional Director, SMILE Project, Animal Husbandry, AP and others participated.

Dr Manmohan Singh stated in his speech that Dr Raghava Rao’s effort is amazing, and was an ideal and inspiring to human life. Dr Ravindar Reddy explained his views about Dr Raghava Rao as a role model and an inspirational person.

Dr Y Simhachalam appreciated Raghava Rao as the replica of hard work. His experiments, achievements, discipline, and modesty are exemplary for all.

BMPCL Managing Director Ch VK Narasimha Rao said that those who have such lofty ambitions are always appreciative. Dr Raghava Rao has an uncompromising attitude which helps him not stand for himself but for farmers.

NABARD CGM (Retired) P Mohanaiah, Dr K Narendra Babu, Pankaj Badana, Dr V Ravindra Babu, Chandrasekhar, Prasanna Kumar and others were present.