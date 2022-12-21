Rajamahendravaram: Judicial dept tests to commence from today

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Principal District Judge P Venkata Jyothirmayi said that candidates, who got hall-tickets for the written test conducted for recruitment in judicial department, should reach the examination centre allotted to them 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam. The entrance gates of the exam centre will be closed 15 minutes before the commencement of the test. If any candidate is late, even for a minute, they will not be allowed into the hall. She said that 39,196 candidates have applied for these examinations, which will be conducted for eight days in the combined East Godavari district.

On Tuesday, the Principal District Judge held a meeting at local district court office with the departmental officials and college representatives over the conduct of examinations. She told the candidates to contact help desk on phone number 0863-2372752 or [email protected], if they face any difficulty in getting hall-tickets.

Candidates appearing for the exam should bring a valid identity card along with hall-ticket, such as passport, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar, employment ID or driving license. She said that five examination centres have been finalised for East Godavari district for the written test for appointments in judicial department on various dates from December 21 to January 2, 2023. The examinations will be conducted in three shifts on December 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29 and January 2, 2023, and in one shift on December 23 morning.

She advised the officials of the respective departments to arrange police security near the exam centres and to ensure uninterrupted power supply and to see that RTC buses would ply to the examination centres at the appropriate time. She said that these exams are being conducted under the auspices of TCS.

She informed the candidates appearing for these recruitments that only computer-written tests will be conducted and no oral tests.

Additional SPs G Venkateswara Rao and P Srinivasa Rao, and RTC Depot Manager Sk Shabnam, electrical officers K Rambabu, G Prasad and TCS representatives were present.