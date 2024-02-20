Rajamahendravaram: Karangi sisters’ talent in weightlifting hailed

Rajamahendravaram: In the 67th National School Games 2023-24, sisters Karangi Hemasree and Tarangani from Rajamahendravaram won gold and silver medals by showing their talent. They won medals in 49 kg and 55 kg categories of weightlifting. Karangi Tarangani is a 10th-standard student while Hemasree is studying in 8th standard. Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha praised their talent as a source of pride for the district.

Karangi sisters’ success is a proof that the best results can be achieved, if children’s passion for sports is recognised and encouraged, she said. National School Games winners met the Collector in the Collector’s chamber on Monday. On this occasion, Collector Madhavi Latha and District SP P Jagadeesh congratulated the students for their success. The parents of the students, Karangi Satyanarayana and Kripavathi and coach Y Bhaskara Rao participated.

SP Jagadeesh said that the government has recently organised a sports festival called Aadudam Andhra to bring out sports skills among students and youth. Coach Bhaskara Rao said that Tarangini and Hemashri won these medals at the 67th National School Games held in Patna from February 13 to 16.