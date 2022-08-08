Rajamahendravaram: Mass weddings performed at Narasimha Swamy Temple

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari): Mass weddings were conducted with grandeur at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Korukonda road here on Sunday. As part of the programme, five couples married in the main hall in front of the sanctum sanctorum.

Kalepu Simhachalam and Nageswara Rao, representatives of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Nrisimha Swamy Trust, said that the marriages were conducted during Brahma Muhurta, which comes only once a year and is suitable for everyone. The five married couples were given free gold Mangal Sutras, silver matte, and wedding clothes, including Talambralu and Swami's Anna Prasad.

Srikiran Acharya, the chief priest of the temple, solemnised the marriage ceremony of five couples at 8.15 in the morning amid the chanting of Veda mantras. The ceremony was held under the supervision of temple trustees. From now on, it was decided to conduct mass free marriages every year during Brahma Muhurta, said trustees.