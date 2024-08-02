Rajamahendravaram: Mega medical, blood donation camps inaugurated

Rajamahendravaram: State Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, along with Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy inaugurated a mega medical camp and blood donation camp at Balabhadrapuram in Bikkavolu mandal of Anaparthi constituency on Thursday.

The camp was organised to provide primary cancer detection and comprehensive healthcare services to the local population. In his address, Ayyanna Patrudu commended MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy for his commitment to improving public health through a door-to-door health survey in Anaparthi. He praised Ramakrishna Reddy’s efforts, noting that his dedication continues the legacy of his predecessor, Nallamilli Moola Reddy, who had served as an MLA for four terms and was known for his extensive public service. Speaker Patrudu emphasised the importance of such health initiatives in safeguarding public well-being.

On the occasion, he recalled his association with the late Moola Reddy. Speaker Patrudu and Minister Ramanarayana Reddy unveiled a statue of Nallamilli Moola Reddy, which was installed by his admirers to commemorate his contributions on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that he has a close intimacy with the Nallamilli family. He expressed his pleasure at participating in the statue unveiling ceremony and highlighted Moola Reddy’s four-decade-long service to the public. MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy elaborated on the ongoing house-to-house health survey, which aims to identify and address health issues such as cancer at an early stage, ensuring appropriate treatment is administered. Anaparthi has been selected as a pilot project for this initiative, in collaboration with GSL Hospital, Trust Hospital and the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The event was attended by Jaggampet MLA Jyotula Nehru, Prathipada MLA Varupula Satya Prabha, Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao, former Minister KS Jawahar, GSL Chairman Ganni Bhaskara Rao, Trust Hospital Chairman Ramakrishna, and Dr Lakshma Reddy.