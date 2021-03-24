Rajamahendravaram: Minister meets Covid-affected students at Tirumala College

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for BC Welfare Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna along with Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja on Wednesday visited Tirumala Junior College where163 students were tested positive for Covid.

Later, he interacted with the students and enquired about their health condition. He also enquired with college management and doctors as to why the students were infected with the virus and also asked about sanitation in the college.

Later, the Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked him to inspect the college and speak with the students immediately and take steps to provide nutritious food to the students.

He directed the doctors to give quality medical aid and asked them to take care of them as the Chief Minister is very much particular in this regard. The Minister asked the college management to provide masks to all the students and sanitise everything in the college.

It is the duty of the college management to take care of the health of the students until they recover fully from the disease he said, directing the college management to maintain cleanliness on the campus. Any lapses in this regard will be viewed seriously and action also be initiated. Tirumala College chairman N Tirumala Rao, deputy medical and health officer Dr Komala and others were present.