Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram inspects facilities at bus station

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram inspected central bus station here on Monday. He interacted with the passengers and enquired about the facilities provided in the bus station and the prices in the stalls. He asked RTC officials about the implementation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Speaking to reporters, he said that every day 30,000 passengers use this bus station and underlined the need to implement Covid guidelines effectively. He underscored the need to arrange RT PCR centre and more sanitiser stands in addition to the existing two.

Steps will be taken to arrange temperature checking screen in the bus station.

He further said that the problem of blade batches and rowdy-sheeters was taken to the notice of DGP Gowtham Sawang and DIG Mohan Rao and asked them to curb the menace with iron hand.

Regional manager RVS Nageswara Rao, depot manager Satyanarayana Murthi and others were present.