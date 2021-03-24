Rajamahendravaram Municipal corporation announces 5 containment zones

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal corporationannounced five areas in the city as containment zones as nine cases were reported on Wednesday. The containment zones are Venkateswara Nagar, Ambica Nagar, Subramanya Nagar, Jaya Krishnapuram and backside of tahsildar office in Innispeta.

Barricades and police outposts were arranged at the containment zones, besides diversion of traffic. If necessary, containment zones will also be increased basing on the situation.

The corporation appealed to the people to wear masks and sanitise hands frequently. Meanwhile, the police also announced that a fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed on the persons who moves without masks on the roads.

People are gathering at roadside mobile tiffin centres, mirchi buddies, pan shops, tea shops, prayer halls etc without wearing masks posing problem to others. Youth are not wearing masks instead of repeated appeals from the corporation as well as police department.