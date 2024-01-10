Rajamahendravaram: Municipal workers stage Maha Dharna

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Samakhya (APMS) honorary president Akkineni Vanaja demanded that the government should take steps to immediately address the demands in the wake of the strike by the municipal workers. A maha dharna was held at the municipal office on Tuesday. Vanaja, who was present as the chief guest, warned that municipal workers across the state would besiege the Tadepalli Palace, if the government continued its negligence.

Earlier, the municipal workers staged a protest by walking on knees from the Ambedkar statue to the commissioner's chamber. Vanaja criticised that the Chief Minister has not yet spoken about the sanitation workers' strike. On Tuesday, municipal commissioner K Dinesh Kumar's hour-long talks with the leaders of the AP Municipal Workers Union failed. The commissioner asked the workers to call off the strike. He assured the government would surely do justice.

District Honorary President of Municipal Workers' Union Tatipaka Madhu said that all the workers should be made permanent or be given a salary of Rs 26, 000.

The union leaders made it clear that the strike cannot be called off without taking some concrete action. Reddy Ramana, M Muralikrishna, B Nageswara Rao, and others were present.