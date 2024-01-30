Live
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Naidu slips on dais, escapes unhurt
Highlights
The incident happens due to jostling by enthusiastic TDP activists who gathered in large number on the dais at ‘Raa-Kadaliraa’ public meeting
Rajamahendravaram: Security personnel came to the rescue of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when he slipped and was about to fall on the dais as heavy crowd of party activists gathered resulting in jostling during his ‘Raa-Kadaliraa’ public meeting at Katheru in Rajahmundry on Monday.
The alert security personnel of Naidu protected Naidu and controlled the crowd on the dais. They asked the organisers to make better arrangements on the dais. The security staff advised the organisers to only allow limited number of people on the dais.
Leaders of TDP and Jana Sena competed with each other to meet Naidu.
