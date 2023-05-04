  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Nara Chandrababu Naidu to tour East Godavari today

Rajamahendravaram: Nara Chandrababu Naidu to tour East Godavari today
x
Highlights

Telugu Desam Party national president and former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit East Godavari district on Friday.

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : Telugu Desam Party national president and former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit East Godavari district on Friday.

He will inspect fields damaged by rains in Vegayammapeta in the district and will interact with the farmers and enquire about their problems. At 12-30 pm, he will go to Kadiyam in the district and will meet farmers, who lost their crops in Aava lands due to unseasonal rains.

After that, Naidu will reach Rajamahendravaram Central Jail at 4 pm and meet former MLC Adireddy Apparao and TDP State executive secretary Vasu, who are in remand.

Later, he will go to MLA Adireddy Bhavani’s house at Tilak Road to extend his support to her. From there, he will catch a flight to Hyderabad from Rajamahendravaram airport.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X