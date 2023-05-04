Live
Rajamahendravaram: Nara Chandrababu Naidu to tour East Godavari today
Telugu Desam Party national president and former CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit East Godavari district on Friday.
He will inspect fields damaged by rains in Vegayammapeta in the district and will interact with the farmers and enquire about their problems. At 12-30 pm, he will go to Kadiyam in the district and will meet farmers, who lost their crops in Aava lands due to unseasonal rains.
After that, Naidu will reach Rajamahendravaram Central Jail at 4 pm and meet former MLC Adireddy Apparao and TDP State executive secretary Vasu, who are in remand.
Later, he will go to MLA Adireddy Bhavani’s house at Tilak Road to extend his support to her. From there, he will catch a flight to Hyderabad from Rajamahendravaram airport.